LiveRamp FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2021 5:35 PM ET LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP)
- LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Monday, February 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+333.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $113.1M (+10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RAMP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.