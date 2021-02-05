South32 coal mine extension blocked by Australia state commission
Feb. 05, 2021 8:38 AM ETSouth32 Limited (SOUHY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- South32's (OTCPK:SOUHY) proposed A$956M (US$726M) expansion of a key coal mine in New South Wales is rejected by the state's independent planning body, which says the development could cause an "irreversible" impact on Sydney's drinking water supply.
- "The risks of adverse impacts on the environment are high, and that those impacts are not appropriately manageable and are likely to be irreversible," according to the NSW Independent Planning Commission.
- The decision stops South32's plans to extend the life of the underground Dendrobium metallurgical coal mine to 2048.
- The mine has development consent until 2030, but its current mineable reserves will be depleted by 2024, South32 says.
