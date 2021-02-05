Ubiquiti jumps 7.6% after quarterly beat with revenue spike, higher margin
Feb. 05, 2021
- Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) is up 7.6% after crushing expectations with its fiscal second-quarter earnings
- Revenues rose 55.5% to $479.4M - nearly 32% higher than analysts expected, with broad gains in the businesses. And GAAP EPS nearly doubled, to $2.54.
- Net income (non-GAAP) rose 74% to $159M, driven by the revenue spike as well as higher gross margin (which rose on a GAAP basis to 48.1%).
- Revenue breakout: Enterprise Technology, $329.6M (up 56.5%); Service Provider Technology, $149.9M (up 53.4%).
- Revenue by geography: North America, $193.4M (up 48.8%); Europe, Middle East and Africa, $218.8M (up 81.4%); Asia Pacific, $37.4M (up 13.9%); South America, $29.9M (up 19.9%).
- As for the pandemic effects in the quarter and looking forward: The company said during its Q2 it continued to see supply chain disruption, and "as a result we have incurred, and we continue to incur, additional costs to expedite deliveries of components and services."
- "While our ability to procure components and services has improved during the quarter, the disruptions in our supply chain have not been fully remediated and the effects, if any, of the COVID-19 pandemic may not be fully reflected in the Company's financial results until future periods."
