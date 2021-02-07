The labor market is stalling, Treasury Secretary Yellen says
Feb. 07, 2021 11:50 AM ET
- Almost a year after COVID-19 hit the U.S., the labor market is stalling, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday on CBS's "Face the Nation."
- "So we have- we're in a deep hole with respect to the job market and a long way to dig out," she said.
- The economy could return to full employment if President Biden's $1.9T American Rescue Package is passed, she said on CNN's "State of the Union" program. "There’s absolutely no reason why we should suffer through a long slow recovery," she said.
- Without more stimulus, it could take until 2025 to bring the unemployment rate back to 4%, Yellen said on CNN. (For some perspective, the unemployment rate stood at 6.3% in January, according to the U.S. Labor Statistics Employment Situation report issued on Friday, vs. 3.5% in February 2020, before the pandemic hit.)
- While Biden's plan doesn't include measures to foster job creation, "the spending it will generate will create demand for workers," Yellen said.
- To get the massive package passed, she repeated Biden's comments that he's willing to negotiate on which Americans get $1,400 direct payments. Low-wage workers need it the most, Yellen said. In an interview with CBS's Norah O'Donnell, Biden said, "Middle-class folks need help", adding he's willing to negotiate on where that threshold is.
- Critics of the plan say the government should wait until the funds from the last stimulus plans are fully distributed before spending more money. "We have tens of billions of dollars that hasn’t made it out the door yet because the ink is hardly dry on the last bill," Senator Patrick Toomey (R-PA) told CNN on Sunday.
- Yellen discussed how women have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, since some have had to drop out of the labor market to care for children who haven't yet returned to school and may have to deal with family health matters more than men.
- Biden's proposed stimulus plan places emphasis on getting children back to school safely and providing family and medical leave during the crisis "so that women don't have to leave their jobs when they're faced with health or family issues they have to address," Yellen said.
- She sees a need for legislation in the future to bolster support for women in the workforce, such as a more permanent family leave and child-care support policies.
- As for the turmoil experienced by GameStop, AMC, and several other stocks in the past two weeks, the SEC will produce a report to provide a better understanding of what happened, Yellen told "Face the Nation."
- Core trading infrastructure, the "plumbing", performed well, she said. Still, the Treasury and other financial regulators will be monitoring and taking a close look at clearing and settling mechanisms to ensure a "fair and efficient" market with the necessary investor protections.
