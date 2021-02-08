Drax Group to buy Pinnacle Renewable Energy for C$831M
- Drax Group (OTCPK:DRXGY) will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Pinnacle (OTCPK:PINWF) in an all-cash transaction valued at C$831M, including the assumption of net debt and Pinnacle's non-controlling interests in its joint ventures.
- As per the terms, Pinnacle shareholders are entitled to receive C$11.3/share in cash, representing a premium of ~13% to the closing price.
- Pinnacle Shareholders, including ONCAP, holding 36% of the outstanding Pinnacle shares have entered into support agreements in favour of the transaction.
- Pinnacle's board unanimously recommends shareholders vote in favour of the transaction.
- As per the terms, Pinnacle has agreed to suspend the declaration of its dividends on Pinnacle shares for the Q1'21.
- In addition to Pinnacle and Drax shareholder approvals, the transaction is subject to other closing conditions.
- The transaction is not subject to a financing condition and is expected to close by Q3'21.
