NAPCO Security EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue
Feb. 08, 2021 8:04 AM ETNapco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC)NSSCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC): FQ2 GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $27.21M (+5.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.89M.
- Recurring service revenue increased 42% Y/Y to $8.2M.
- Gross margin for recurring service revenue up 400 bps Y/Y to 85%.
- Richard Soloway, Chairman and President, commented, "As we enter the second half of fiscal 2021, we are well-positioned for the economic recovery we expect to occur. I am proud of our resiliency and ability to execute even during difficult and uncertain times. We remain focused on generating continued strong recurring revenue growth as well as increasing overall gross margins. We will continue our efforts to expand our recurring revenue product offerings into all segments of the Company. Our focus and discipline, paired with strong underlying business fundamentals and market-leading brands, position us well for the balance of fiscal 2021 and beyond."
- Press Release