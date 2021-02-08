Manitowoc Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETThe Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW)MTWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-74.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $435.73M (-6.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.