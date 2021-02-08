Twitter Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)TWTRBy: SA News Team15 Comments
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+24.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.19B (+17.8% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects mDAU of 193.5M.
- Over the last 2 years, TWTR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.