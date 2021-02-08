Liberty Oilfield cut to Sell equivalent at BofA on fleet level profit worries
Feb. 08, 2021 11:57 AM ETLiberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)LBRTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT -3.4%) is downgraded to Underperform from Neutral with an $11 price target, trimmed from $13.50, by Bank of America, citing concerns on fleet level profitability after the company went after market share at the expense of margin during Q4.
- The pace of activity gains in U.S. onshore completions likely will decelerate from here, and "getting fleet level profitability up from exceptionally low levels will require more industry discipline in hopes of gaining some pricing momentum," BofA analyst Chase Mulvehill writes, although he does see Liberty remaining a leader in U.S. fracking given the digital and operational advantages it has over small-to-mid-cap peers.
- In a more bullish view, Liberty's Q4 earnings beat was driven by a rebound in activity, but "the brighter outlook is the real highlight," Steve Zachritz writes in a newly-published analysis on Seeking Alpha.