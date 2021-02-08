Glu Mobile Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETGlu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)GLUUBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+71.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $123.98M (+9.8% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects gross margin of 64.4%.
- Over the last 2 years, GLUU has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.