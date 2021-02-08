Glu Mobile Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

  • Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+71.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $123.98M (+9.8% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects gross margin of 64.4%.
  • Over the last 2 years, GLUU has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.