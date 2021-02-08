Yelp Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
- Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $228.21M (-15.1% Y/Y).
- Expected adjusted EBITDA of $41.8M.
- Over the last 1 year, YELP has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward.