Fiserv Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2021
- Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.29 (+14.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.97B (-2.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect operating income of $1.27B and internal growth of +2.7%.
- Over the last 2 years, FISV has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.