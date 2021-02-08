Arch Capital Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETArch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)ACGLBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Arch Capital (NASDAQ:ACGL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.59B (+15.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACGL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.