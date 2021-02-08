S&P Global Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2021 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)
- S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.51 (-0.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.76B (+1.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect adj. operating income of $861.7M.
- Over the last 2 years, SPGI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.