Primerica Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETPrimerica, Inc. (PRI)PRIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.49 (+12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $586.51M (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.