YPF again sweetens debt deal after previous offer fails
Feb. 08, 2021 9:09 AM ETYPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)YPFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- YPF makes a last-ditch improvement to its $6.2B debt restructuring offer to creditors and extends the deadline after the majority of bondholders knocked back an earlier proposal.
- The Argentine state-run firm says it would offer holders of its 2021 bonds a larger cash payout, giving until Feb. 10 to decide whether to accept.
- YPF's previous offer reportedly received ~30% overall acceptance across all the bond series, but the company expects to obtain the support of the main ad hoc creditor group, which claims to hold 45% of 2021 bond which matures in March.
- YPF has been forced to restructure its debt amid a wider economic crisis in Argentina.