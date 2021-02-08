Vishay Intertechnology Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2021 2:24 PM ETVishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH)VSHBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (+123.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $652.71M (+7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VSH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.