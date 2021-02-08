Zai Lab rated buy at Jefferies noting favorable macro factors in China
Feb. 08, 2021 3:47 PM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE), CGEM, ZLABZLAB, BGNE, CGEMBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Zai Lab (ZLAB +2.8%) is up ~2.7% after Jefferies rated the stock with a buy citing ‘huge biotech tailwinds’ in China where, according to analysts, the biopharma drug market is set to reach $80B in this decade from $30B.
- The price target derived from a combination of sum-of-the-parts valuation and DCF was upgraded to $225.00 from $133.00 per share, implying ~26.7% of upside to the previous close.
- Noting the investor concerns over the share price rally that has more than trebled Zai Lab in value over the past 12 month period towards a market cap of ~$15B, the analysts Michael J. Yee and the team points to BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE), which has a market cap of more than $30B.
- The firm expects an upside of more than $20B for Zai Lab ‘as it becomes accepted as a de-facto China biotech commercial partner,’ noting Zai Lab has consummated ‘more than 15 deals in five years.’
- In December, Zai Lab partnered with Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) to develop and commercialize CLN-081 in Greater China.