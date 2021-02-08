J.P. Morgan 'lukewarm' on communications towers as it sees drag from Sprint churn

  • A look at communications infrastructure stocks has J.P. Morgan fairly lukewarm on the stocks, in large part because it's expecting Sprint churn to represent a weight on growth, and expecting "soft" 2021 and 2022 U.S. revenues.
  • It's downgraded SBA Communications (SBAC -2.9%) to Neutral, cutting that price target to $305 from $335. That trims implied upside to 15%.
  • Neither SBAC nor American Tower (AMT -0.4%) seem attractive under those revenue growth conditions, the firm's Philip Cusick and team write. It's also Neutral on AMT, with a $260 target implying 12% upside.
  • After meeting with management at Crown Castle (CCI -0.8%), the firm says there's better near-term growth potential there, along with a strong dividend, and it's Overweight on the stock with a $189 target (17% upside).
  • "We believe T-Mobile ramped activity in 4Q with a focus on amendments and will continue that for ~2 years through its network integration," J.P. Morgan says - which has led it to adjust churn models for all three companies.
  • It's bringing churn forward for SBAC into 2021 and more in 2022, while shifting some from 2021 to 2022-23 for AMT, and elevating churn for CCI in 2023 and 2026-27 (thanks to longer lease terms).
  • Overall, it's expecting 2021 activity to be fairly quiet, as T-Mobile's ramp is offset by some slowdown at AT&T, and with Verizon and Dish Network impacts limited before 2022.
