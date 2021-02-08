Argo Group International names new finance chief
- Argo Group International Holdings (NYSE:ARGO) appoints Scott Kirk as the company's new chief financial officer, effective March 1, 2021.
- Kirk will succeed Jay Bullock, whole planned departure was announced last year.
- Kirk joins Argo from Aspen Insurance Holdings (NYSE:AHL), where he held CFO role from nearly 6 years prior to taking several senior finance positions in the company since his joining in 2007. Earlier, Kirk has also held several senior finance roles at Endurance Specialty Holdings.
- "Scott’s deep expertise in the specialty insurance business and vast experience in finance is a strong fit for Argo as we look to pursue profitable growth and increased shareholder value," says Chairman Thomas A. Bradley.
