Argo Group International names new finance chief

  • Argo Group International Holdings (NYSE:ARGO) appoints Scott Kirk as the company's new chief financial officer, effective March 1, 2021.
  • Kirk will succeed Jay Bullock, whole planned departure was announced last year.
  • Kirk joins Argo from Aspen Insurance Holdings (NYSE:AHL), where he held CFO role from nearly 6 years prior to taking several senior finance positions in the company since his joining in 2007. Earlier, Kirk has also held several senior finance roles at Endurance Specialty Holdings.
  • "Scott’s deep expertise in the specialty insurance business and vast experience in finance is a strong fit for Argo as we look to pursue profitable growth and increased shareholder value," says Chairman Thomas A. Bradley.
  • Earlier, Argo Group International sells its Italian underwriting business in Europe exit strategy
