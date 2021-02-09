Asian stocks edge higher; Oil continues to rise amid demand optimism

Feb. 09, 2021 12:14 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Japan +0.04%. SoftBank Group rose 3.67% after its Vision Fund unit reported record profits as portfolio company listings accelerated.
  • China +1.22%.
  • Hong Kong +0.39%.
  • Australia -0.60%.
  • Oil hit 13-month highs, helped by rising optimism about a return in fuel demand.
  • Brent oil extended an advance above $60/barrel on signs the global market is tightening and demand is improving. U.S. crude futures also gained about 0.6% to $58.33 per barrel.
  • Additional supply reductions by Saudi Arabia in February and March, on top of cuts by producers in the OPEC and their allies are tightening supplies and balancing global markets.
  • Bitcoin jumped to a record and briefly passed $47,000 for the first time, a 20% rise, before paring gains after Tesla bought $1.5B of the cryptocurrency.
  • Overnight on Wall street, Nasdaq added nearly 1% and S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained about 0.75%.
  • U.S. stock futures are trading lower. Dow Jones -0.03%; S&P 500 -0.01%; Nasdaq -0.03%.
