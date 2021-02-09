Armada Hoffler Properties raises dividend by 36%

  • Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) declares $0.15/share quarterly dividend, 36.4% increase from prior dividend of $0.11.
  • Forward yield 5.22%
  • Payable April 8; for shareholders of record March 31; ex-div March 30.
  • “We appreciate the confidence the Board has shown by substantially increasing the first quarter dividend,” said Louis Haddad, President & CEO. “We look forward to discussing the results of this past year as well as our outlook for 2021 during our conference call and webcast later this week.”
  See AHH Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
