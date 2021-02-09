Armada Hoffler Properties raises dividend by 36%
Feb. 09, 2021 6:09 AM ETArmada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH)AHHBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) declares $0.15/share quarterly dividend, 36.4% increase from prior dividend of $0.11.
- Forward yield 5.22%
- Payable April 8; for shareholders of record March 31; ex-div March 30.
- “We appreciate the confidence the Board has shown by substantially increasing the first quarter dividend,” said Louis Haddad, President & CEO. “We look forward to discussing the results of this past year as well as our outlook for 2021 during our conference call and webcast later this week.”