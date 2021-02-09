Driven Brands lands bull ratings as analyst coverage begins
Feb. 09, 2021 6:38 AM ETDriven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)DRVNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America starts off coverage on Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) with a Buy rating on its view that the company will see growth above that of the recovering auto aftermarket industry as a whole.
- Analyst Elizabeth Suzuki: "Driven Brands operates over 4,100 automotive service locations across well-known brands in general repair & maintenance, paint/collision/glass, oil change, and car wash, and is the largest automotive franchise operator in a highly fragmented industry. Our $36 price objective indicates 12% upside in DRVN shares over the next twelve months, and we view the company as an industry consolidator with a strong brand portfolio and an attractive margin profile."
- Elsewhere on Wall Street, Credit Suisse started off Driven Brands at Outperform and Barclays lined it up at Equal Weight.
- Driven Brands is already up more than 40% from where the IPO was priced.