Driven Brands lands bull ratings as analyst coverage begins

Feb. 09, 2021 6:38 AM ETDriven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)DRVNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Bank of America starts off coverage on Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) with a Buy rating on its view that the company will see growth above that of the recovering auto aftermarket industry as a whole.
  • Analyst Elizabeth Suzuki: "Driven Brands operates over 4,100 automotive service locations across well-known brands in general repair & maintenance, paint/collision/glass, oil change, and car wash, and is the largest automotive franchise operator in a highly fragmented industry. Our $36 price objective indicates 12% upside in DRVN shares over the next twelve months, and we view the company as an industry consolidator with a strong brand portfolio and an attractive margin profile."
  • Elsewhere on Wall Street, Credit Suisse started off Driven Brands at Outperform and Barclays lined it up at Equal Weight.
  • Driven Brands is already up more than 40% from where the IPO was priced.
