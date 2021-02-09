Constellation Brands gains 2% after Goldman Sachs dials up the conviction

  • Goldman Sachs adds Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) to its conviction buy list on what it calls compelling valuation.
  • "We're incrementally more bullish on STZ and add it to the Conviction List as we expect the stock to re-rate higher driven by faster & more proﬁtable growth. Based on our deep-dive analysis, we believe the market is underappreciating: the signiﬁcance of Modelo's distribution runway (based on our new bottom-up brand build & market analysis)."
  • Shares of Constellation Brands are up 1.77% in premarket action.
  • Seeking Alpha author Beulah Meriam K posted a strong recommendation on STZ last month.
