Ford upgraded at Argus off macro factors

Feb. 09, 2021 9:21 AM ETFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor30 Comments
  • Ford (NYSE:F) reels in another positive rating from Wall Street as Argus moves to a Buy rating from Hold.
  • Analyst Bill Selesky: "Our upgrade reflects our expectations for stronger consumer spending, helped by a new round of stimulus payments, low borrowing costs, and savings rates that have reached all-time highs. We also expect consumer spending to benefit as more coronavirus vaccines are approved and distributed. We forecast a 2021 U.S. SAAR (seasonally adjusted annual rate) of 16.0 million vehicles, up from 14.6 million in 2020 (when unit sales fell 14%). At the same time, we assume that automobiles will continue to compete with other big-ticket items for consumer wallet share."
  • Ford was upgraded at Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan last month.
