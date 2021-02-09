Gartner jumps after Q4 strong earnings beat
Feb. 09, 2021 9:58 AM ETGartner, Inc. (IT)ITBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Gartner (NYSE:IT) is up 10.5% after both top-line and bottom-line beat in the last quarter, and with next year revenue guidance presented close to consensus.
- Q4 Revenue of $1.11B (-7.5% Y/Y) beats by $40M, taking the full year revenue to $4.1B.
- Revenue by segment: Research, $926M (-5%); Conferences, $93M (-57%), and Consulting, $94M (-10%).
- Adj. EBITDA was $245M (+13% Y/Y).
- Free cash flow $237M, up from $30M a year ago.
- The company ended the quarter with $700M in cash and $2B in debt, including 2028 and 2030 bonds.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $1.59 beats by $0.77; GAAP EPS of $1.33 beats by $0.79.
- During the year, Gartner completed $176M buyback, repurchasing 1.2M shares, and its Board has increased repurchase authorization by $300M in Q4.
- 2021 Guidance: Revenue expected to be at least $4.37B (+6% Y/Y), compared to the consensus of $4.43B. Adj. EBITDA to be $760M (-7% Y/Y); Adj. EPS to be $4.10 (-16% Y/Y), compared to the consensus of $4.05.
- See Gartner's full Q4 earnings presentation, here.