TechTarget Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETTechTarget, Inc. (TTGT)TTGTBy: SA News Team
- TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+59.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $42.74M (+19.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TTGT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.