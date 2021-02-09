Paycom Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2021
- Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (-8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $213.57M (+10.4% Y/Y).
- Expected Gross margin 84.9%; Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.2%.
- Over the last 2 years, PAYC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
