First Industrial Realty Trust Q4 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETFirst Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)FRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $109.69M (-1.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward