SS&C Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETSS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)SSNCBy: SA News Team
- SS&C (NASDAQ:SSNC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (-2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (-4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SSNC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.