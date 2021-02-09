Equifax Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX)EFXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.83 (+19.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+19.2% Y/Y).
- Adj. EBITDA is seen at $403.5M with adj. EBITDA margin of 37.2%.
- Over the last 2 years, EFX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.