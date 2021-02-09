EnerSys Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETEnerSys (NYSE:ENS)
- EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (+14.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $761.34M (-0.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.