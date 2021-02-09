Watts Water Technologies Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETWatts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS)WTSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (+1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $385.88M (-3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WTS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.