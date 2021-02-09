Axcelis Technologies Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETAxcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS)ACLSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $118.4M (+9.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ACLS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.