Mattel sees continued strength in 2021 after Q4 beat
Feb. 09, 2021 4:20 PM ETMattel, Inc. (MAT)MATBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) expects its top and bottom lines to strengthen in 2021, following double-digit growth and improved gross margin in 2020.
- With Q4 adjusted EPS and revenue beating consensus estimates, MAT gains 1.5% in after-hours trading.
- Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz comments: "This was a banner quarter for the company with our best performance in years. In the midst of a pandemic and very challenging market conditions, our results exceeded expectations, with another major upswing in topline and a significant increase in profitability, as we gained global market share and continued to transform Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company."
- In Q4, sales in the North America segment rose 13%, driven by growth in Dolls, Infant, Toddler and Preschool.
- International sales increased 7%, fueled by growth in Vehicles, including Hot Wheels, Dolls, Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other.
- Net sales in the American Girl segment increased 12%.
- Adjusted gross margin was 51.4% of sales, an improvement of 250 basis points vs. prior year.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $283.8M increased 53%.
- Will provide guidance on conference call at 5:00 PM ET.