Mattel sees continued strength in 2021 after Q4 beat

Feb. 09, 2021 4:20 PM ETMattel, Inc. (MAT)MATBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) expects its top and bottom lines to strengthen in 2021, following double-digit growth and improved gross margin in 2020.
  • With Q4 adjusted EPS and revenue beating consensus estimates, MAT gains 1.5% in after-hours trading.
  • Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz comments: "This was a banner quarter for the company with our best performance in years. In the midst of a pandemic and very challenging market conditions, our results exceeded expectations, with another major upswing in topline and a significant increase in profitability, as we gained global market share and continued to transform Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company."
  • In Q4, sales in the North America segment rose 13%, driven by growth in Dolls, Infant, Toddler and Preschool.
  • International sales increased 7%, fueled by growth in Vehicles, including Hot Wheels, Dolls, Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other.
  • Net sales in the American Girl segment increased 12%.
  • Adjusted gross margin was 51.4% of sales, an improvement of 250 basis points vs. prior year.
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $283.8M increased 53%.
  • Will provide guidance on conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.