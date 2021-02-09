Seritage names Andrea Olshan CEO and president
Feb. 09, 2021 5:32 PM ETSeritage Growth Properties (SRG)SRGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) names Andrea Olshan, currently the CEO of a private real estate company with her same last name, as the REIT's CEO and president, effective on or before March 16.
- She'll also join the company's board at the same time.
- As she takes on the roles at SRG, Olshan will transition to chairman of Olshan Properties' board.
- "As Seritage expands its development activities across asset classes, we will benefit tremendously from Andrea’s vast expertise developing retail, office, hospitality and mixed-use projects for Olshan Properties," said Seritage Chairman Edward S. Lampert.
- Seritage's previous CEO, Benjamin Schall, left the REIT in January to become AvalonBay Communities' president.