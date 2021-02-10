Stoke cut to neutral at Wedbush seeking a ‘better entry point’

Feb. 10, 2021 8:18 AM ETStoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK)STOKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Noting the sharp rally of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) shares over the past 12-month period, Wedbush Securities has downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform.
  • After adjustments to the financial model to include the impact of new financing and pre-clinical pipeline, the firm has raised the price target to $53 from $46, implying ~20.1% downside to the previous close.
  • Despite the impending data read related to the Phase 1/2 trial for STK-001 in Dravet syndrome, the firm believes the share price at the current level already reflects the success of the program.
  • However, the analyst(s) consider the TANGO platform used by the company to design ASOs such as STK-001, ‘as differentiated and holding broad applications.’
  • In October, Stoke announced that the enrollment and dosing were underway in Phase 1/2a MONARCH study for Dravet syndrome with topline data anticipated in 2021.
