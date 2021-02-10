II-VI price targets raised after earnings on 'strengthening fundamentals'

Feb. 10, 2021 10:17 AM ETII-VI Incorporated (IIVI)IIVIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • 3D sensing strength and "strong underlying trends" drove II-VI's (NASDAQ:IIVI) "significant upside" in fiscal Q2, says bullish Cowen, raising the price target from $86 to $124.
  • Cowen praises the company's "stellar execution" and compelling risk profile.
  • Stifel (Buy) moves the PT from $66 to $110, saying yesterday's results "reflect strengthening fundamentals across its largest end-markets and significant share gain." The firm expects earnings growth of near 20% over the next two years.
  • Morgan Stanley (Equal-Weight, PT from $76 to $88) notes the 3D sensing strength and "outperformance on synergy realization" that boosted margins, but remains on the sidelines on valuation concerns.
  • II-VI shares are up 2.3% to $96.16.
  • II-VI reported record FQ2 revenue and announced that Finisar synergy is running a year ahead of schedule.
