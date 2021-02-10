Nio extends rally with speculation about U.S. entry in the mix

Feb. 10, 2021 10:20 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)NIOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor44 Comments
  • Nio (NIO +0.3%) is higher for the second day in a row and traded as high as $64.59 earlier in the session.
  • There appears to some buzz about a potential entry by the Chinese automaker into the U.S. market in what is seen as a potentially game-changing development down the road.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu tracked down a job posting on LinkedIn that appears to show interest by Nio in the U.S. market.
  • It is so early in the process that Deutsche Bank is not adjusting its models for U.S. sales (even for 2025), but it could alter the long-term thinking on Nio.
  • Nio is right smack in the middle of what some analysts anticipate to be a green tidal wave in auto.
