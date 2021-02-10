Virtu Financial Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2021 12:05 PM ETVirtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT)VIRTBy: SA News Team
- Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (+203.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $369.6M (-8.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VIRT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.