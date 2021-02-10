AstraZeneca Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2021 12:07 PM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)AZNBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.1B (+6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AZN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
- SA contributor states AstraZeneca's Supply Issues Could Change The COVID-19 Game Board