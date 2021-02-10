Cognex Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETCognex Corporation (CGNX)CGNXBy: SA News Team
- Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+145.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $205.89M (+21.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CGNX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.