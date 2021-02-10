Brookfield Asset Management Q4 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2021 12:15 PM ETBrookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)BAMBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.55 (-51.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12B (-32.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BAM has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.