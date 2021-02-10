Digital Realty Trust Q4 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETDigital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)DLRBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.53 (-5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+30.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DLR has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.