Digital Realty Trust Q4 Earnings Preview

Feb. 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETDigital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)DLRBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, after market close.
  • The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.53 (-5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+30.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, DLR has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
