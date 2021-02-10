Restaurant Brands Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

  • Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.35B (-8.8% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect comparable sales of Tim Horton's: -11.3%; Burger King: -4.5%; and Popeye's: -4.3%. EBITDA margin expected of 40.4%.
  • Over the last 2 years, QSR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.