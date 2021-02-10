Restaurant Brands Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2021 12:25 PM ETRestaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)QSRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.35B (-8.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable sales of Tim Horton's: -11.3%; Burger King: -4.5%; and Popeye's: -4.3%. EBITDA margin expected of 40.4%.
- Over the last 2 years, QSR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward.