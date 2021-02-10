Alkermes Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2021 12:28 PM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS)ALKSBy: SA News Team
- Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-91.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $268.69M (-34.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALKS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.