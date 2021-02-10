Ryder Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2021 12:29 PM ETRyder System, Inc. (R)RBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ryder (NYSE:R) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+9600.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.22B (-2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, R has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.