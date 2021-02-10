Watsco Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2021 12:33 PM ETWatsco, Inc. (WSO)WSOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Watsco (NYSE:WSO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (+8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (+5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WSO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.