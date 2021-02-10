Small-cap stocks fight for another win in best start in 30 years
- Small-cap and microcap stocks are lower in midday trading, threatening to break a stellar winning streak for both groups.
- The Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) -0.1% is up nearly 17% in 2021, its best start to a year since 1991.
- The Russell Microcap (NYSEARCA:IWC) -0.7% is up 29% for the year.
- IWM has closed higher for seven-straight sessions. IWC is on a an eight-session win streak.
- From a technical perspective, IWC is pushing further into overbought territory, with a 14-day relative strength index of 85.25. It's been overbought, with an RSI above 70, for 23 of the last 24 sessions.
- IWM has an RSI of 75.51, overbought for just three sessions.
- With a third of Russell 2000 companies reporting earnings so far, profits are 26% above estimates, compared with 23% for the Nasdaq, Bloomberg reports.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Stuart Allstop writes that the "recent surge in the IWM looks uncannily similar to the rally which occurred over 20 years ago."
- "The less liquid and more speculative nature of the stocks in the IWM relative to the SPX make it an ideal vehicle for the kind of late-cycle speculative frenzy we are seeing today and saw in the run up to the March 2000 peak. From the March peak the IWM would go on to lose almost half its value over the next 18 months."