Nu Skin Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2021 12:38 PM ETNu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)NUSBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (+63.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $749.67M (+28.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NUS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.